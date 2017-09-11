MENU
MENU

    Categories

    Categories

    Get the app
    Wristwatch by Ted Baker London
    View larger image

    New S820 Rc Drone 4k Hd Dual Camera With Infrared Obstacle Avoidance Remote Control Helicopter Four Axis Aircraft Dron Toy

    2 - 499 pieces
    $16.00
    500 - 1999 pieces
    $15.00
    2000 - 4999 pieces
    $14.00
    >= 5000 pieces
    $12.50
    Benefits:
    Quick refunds on orders under US $1,000Claim now
    Orangeblack
    4K UHD
    black4K UHD
    $16.00/pieceMin. order : 1 pieceGet samples

    Lead time:
    Quantity (pieces)1 - 5051 - 1000 > 1000
    Lead time (days)715To be negotiated
    Customized logo(Min. order 1000 pieces)
    Customized packaging(Min. order 1000 pieces)
    Graphic customization(Min. order 1000 pieces)
    More
    Shipping:
    • Express
    • Ocean freight
    • Land freight
    • Air freight
    For product pricing, customization, or other inquiries:
    Foshan Meiruisi Technology Co., Ltd.
    Manufacturer,Trading Company
    CN
    1